Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.85 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) to post $4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Jackson Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.36. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jackson Financial will report full-year earnings of $20.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.90 to $21.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $22.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.75 to $23.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Jackson Financial.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $7.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $2.20. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Jackson Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JXN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Jackson Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

In other news, major shareholder Dan Hagan sold 236,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $9,025,453.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $439,049,000. Sessa Capital IM L.P. increased its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 4,759,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,071,000 after buying an additional 260,301 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 3,819,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,769,000 after acquiring an additional 40,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,433,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,607,000 after purchasing an additional 481,362 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in Jackson Financial by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 2,107,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,157,000 after acquiring an additional 506,792 shares during the period. 66.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jackson Financial stock traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.75. 36,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,565. Jackson Financial has a 52-week low of $24.03 and a 52-week high of $47.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th.

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

