Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jackson Financial Inc. is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc., Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc. is based in LANSING, Mich. “

JXN has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.50.

JXN stock opened at $45.17 on Tuesday. Jackson Financial has a 52 week low of $24.03 and a 52 week high of $47.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $7.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $2.20. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Jackson Financial will post 20.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th.

In related news, major shareholder Dan Hagan sold 236,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $9,025,453.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Jackson Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Jackson Financial by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Jackson Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in Jackson Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Jackson Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.48% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

