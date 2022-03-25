JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) fell 4.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $58.68 and last traded at $58.91. 13,331 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 15,546,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.52.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of JD.com from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JD.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.07.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.50. The stock has a market cap of $78.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.76, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The information services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $2.11. JD.com had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $275.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Saban Cheryl acquired a new stake in JD.com during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JD.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:JD)

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

