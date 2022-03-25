Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) a €7.40 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.40 ($8.13) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVAGet Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BBVA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €6.60 ($7.25) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.20 ($6.81) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.40 ($5.93) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group set a €6.25 ($6.87) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €7.30 ($8.02) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a twelve month low of €6.51 ($7.15) and a twelve month high of €7.93 ($8.71).

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (Get Rating)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

