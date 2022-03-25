Jefferies Financial Group Comments on First Watch Restaurant Group Inc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FWRG)

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.08. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Watch Restaurant Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Cowen cut their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.64.

NASDAQ FWRG opened at $12.83 on Friday. First Watch Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $11.57 and a twelve month high of $25.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FWRG. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,104,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $838,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,418,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

