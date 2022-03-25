Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) to “Buy”

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $111.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $101.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.88 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a sell rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $117.38.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $90.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22. Armstrong World Industries has a fifty-two week low of $85.74 and a fifty-two week high of $118.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.63.

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $282.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.231 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.08%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AWI. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 2,013.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 342.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties, and Unallocated Corporate. The Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.