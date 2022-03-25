JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.18), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 0.31%. JinkoSolar’s quarterly revenue was up 78.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS.

JinkoSolar stock opened at $53.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -20.44 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.49. JinkoSolar has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $66.37.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JinkoSolar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. CIBC raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $66.10 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. CICC Research raised JinkoSolar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on JinkoSolar from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on JinkoSolar from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.42.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JKS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in JinkoSolar by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,266,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,157,000 after purchasing an additional 212,645 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 379.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 242,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,129,000 after buying an additional 191,630 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 564,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,962,000 after buying an additional 14,545 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 7,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,119,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,459,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

