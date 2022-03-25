JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.18), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 0.31%. JinkoSolar’s quarterly revenue was up 78.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS.
JinkoSolar stock opened at $53.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -20.44 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.49. JinkoSolar has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $66.37.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JinkoSolar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. CIBC raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $66.10 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. CICC Research raised JinkoSolar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on JinkoSolar from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on JinkoSolar from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.42.
JinkoSolar Company Profile (Get Rating)
JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.
