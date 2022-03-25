JMP Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA)

JMP Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JMP Securities currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TELA Bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of TELA opened at $11.80 on Tuesday. TELA Bio has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $16.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.48. The stock has a market cap of $171.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 6.32.

TELA Bio ( NASDAQ:TELA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01). TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 84.60% and a negative net margin of 121.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that TELA Bio will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TELA Bio news, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 567,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $6,809,604.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 619,460 shares of company stock worth $7,421,871. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TELA. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TELA Bio by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. now owns 1,906,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,400,000 after purchasing an additional 72,239 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of TELA Bio by 242.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 43,237 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 13.8% in the third quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 227,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 27,644 shares during the last quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC grew its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 133,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TELA Bio in the fourth quarter worth $254,000. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

