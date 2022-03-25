JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JOANN Inc. involved in the sewing and fabrics industry. It serves as a convenient single source for all of the supplies, guidance and inspiration needed to achieve any project or passion. JOANN Inc. is based in HUDSON, Ohio. “

Get JOANN alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on JOANN from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim cut JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital upped their target price on JOANN from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler downgraded JOANN from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on JOANN from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

NASDAQ:JOAN opened at $13.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $535.76 million and a P/E ratio of 9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.38. JOANN has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.85.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $735.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.33 million. JOANN had a return on equity of 63.64% and a net margin of 2.35%. JOANN’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that JOANN will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of JOANN by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,729,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,404,000 after buying an additional 323,517 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of JOANN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,713,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of JOANN by 298.5% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 790,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,209,000 after buying an additional 592,409 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JOANN by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 675,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,007,000 after acquiring an additional 73,416 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JOANN by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 395,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JOANN (Get Rating)

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JOANN (JOAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JOANN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOANN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.