Joey Agree Acquires 1,749 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Stock

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) CEO Joey Agree acquired 1,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.03 per share, with a total value of $111,988.47. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ADC stock opened at $64.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Agree Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.62 and a fifty-two week high of $75.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.45.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Agree Realty had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 3.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.227 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 152.81%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADC. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Agree Realty from $81.00 to $80.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Agree Realty from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADC. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Agree Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,282,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Agree Realty by 171.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,170,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,517,000 after purchasing an additional 739,217 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,467,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,667,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $975,322,000 after acquiring an additional 615,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,590,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,210,000 after acquiring an additional 581,884 shares in the last quarter.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

