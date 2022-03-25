John Hazen Sells 2,420 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Stock

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) insider John Hazen sold 2,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $241,346.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

John Hazen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Boot Barn alerts:

On Monday, March 21st, John Hazen sold 11,254 shares of Boot Barn stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.44, for a total transaction of $1,130,351.76.

Boot Barn stock opened at $98.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.68. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.00 and a 52 week high of $134.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.93.

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter. Boot Barn had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 35.40%. The firm had revenue of $485.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BOOT shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $135.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $138.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boot Barn from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.83.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,655,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,802,000 after buying an additional 238,170 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after buying an additional 5,262 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period.

Boot Barn Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.