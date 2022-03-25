Johnson Service Group’s (JSG) Sector Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 125 ($1.65) target price on the stock.

JSG has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.30) target price on shares of Johnson Service Group in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Service Group from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get Johnson Service Group alerts:

JSG opened at GBX 117.80 ($1.55) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 142.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 139.71. The company has a market cap of £524.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.01. Johnson Service Group has a 1-year low of GBX 103 ($1.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 182.80 ($2.41).

In other Johnson Service Group news, insider Peter Egan bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.43) per share, for a total transaction of £27,250 ($35,874.14).

Johnson Service Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment supplies workwear garments and protective wear, and workplace hygiene services under the Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundering services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.