JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Receives $90.43 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.88.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on YY shares. Benchmark cut their price target on JOYY from $97.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered JOYY from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of JOYY by 180.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 30,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 19,444 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in JOYY by 4.1% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,147 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in JOYY by 59.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 19,212 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in JOYY in the third quarter worth approximately $10,903,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of JOYY by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,585 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. 57.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ YY traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.67. 1,008,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 852,105. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.02 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.99. JOYY has a 52-week low of $23.14 and a 52-week high of $111.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The information services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.79. JOYY had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JOYY will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is currently -170.59%.

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

