JPMorgan Brazil Investment Trust (LON:JPB) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $66.50

Shares of JPMorgan Brazil Investment Trust (LON:JPB – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 66.50 ($0.88) and traded as low as GBX 66.50 ($0.88). JPMorgan Brazil Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 66.50 ($0.88), with a volume of 31,267 shares.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 66.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 66.50.
About JPMorgan Brazil Investment Trust (LON:JPB)
