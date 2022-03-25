JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Price Target to GBX 190

Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 190 ($2.50) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Monday, December 6th. Investec started coverage on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 195 ($2.57) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 189 ($2.49) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised Taylor Wimpey to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.67.

TWODF traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.82. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,693. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.01 and its 200 day moving average is $2.12. Taylor Wimpey has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $2.60.

Taylor Wimpey Plc operates as a residential developer. It engages in land acquisition, home and community design, urban regeneration and the development of supporting infrastructure. It operates through the United Kingdom and Housing Spain segments. The United Kingdom Housing segment builds houses in the UK, from one bedroom apartments to five bedroom houses.

