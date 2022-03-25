JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Price Target to GBX 710

Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 870 ($11.45) to GBX 710 ($9.35) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BTDPY. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 800 ($10.53) to GBX 780 ($10.27) in a report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barratt Developments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Investec started coverage on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 861 ($11.33) to GBX 832 ($10.95) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barratt Developments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.00.

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

Shares of Barratt Developments stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.12. The stock had a trading volume of 62,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,024. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.61. Barratt Developments has a 12 month low of $13.78 and a 12 month high of $23.86.

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the business of developing residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It operates through the Housebuilding and Commercial Developments segments. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in Coalville, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.