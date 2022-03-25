JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Price Target to GBX 2,830

Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,580 ($47.13) to GBX 2,830 ($37.26) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PSMMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 3,268 ($43.02) to GBX 2,897 ($38.14) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Persimmon from GBX 3,250 ($42.79) to GBX 2,900 ($38.18) in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Persimmon from GBX 3,015 ($39.69) to GBX 2,650 ($34.89) in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Persimmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Investec assumed coverage on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 3,035 ($39.96) price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,413.14.

OTCMKTS PSMMY traded down $0.89 on Friday, reaching $57.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,510. Persimmon has a twelve month low of $56.36 and a twelve month high of $95.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.80.

Persimmon Plc operates as a holding company of the Persimmon Group of companies, which engages in building, designing, and construction of new homes. Its brands include Charles Church, Westbury Partnershisps, Space4, Brickworks, and Tileworks. The company was founded by Duncan Henry Davidson in 1972 and is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom.

