JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,993 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPST. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 14,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,978,000. TMD Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $16,765,000. Finally, Members Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 450,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,729,000 after purchasing an additional 78,823 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

BATS JPST opened at $50.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.36 and a 200 day moving average of $50.51.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.