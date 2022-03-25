Juggernaut Exploration (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) Trading Down 9.5%

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF – Get Rating) shares were down 9.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 6,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 19,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.14.

Juggernaut Exploration Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JUGRF)

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral resource properties in Canada. It explores for precious and base metal deposits. The company has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Midas property covering an area of 16,671 hectares located in the Skeena Mining District, British Columbia; and the Empire property that consists of 19 mineral claims covering an area of 16,399 hectares located in the Omineca Mining District, British Columbia.

