Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) SVP Sells $283,000.00 in Stock

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) SVP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,415 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $283,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

KAI stock opened at $197.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $202.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.30. Kadant Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.17 and a 1-year high of $240.47.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $218.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.09 million. Kadant had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This is an increase from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Kadant’s payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Kadant by 61.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Kadant in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Kadant in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kadant by 39.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Kadant during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

