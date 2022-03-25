Karat Packaging Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $1.68 Per Share (NASDAQ:KRT)

Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Karat Packaging in a research note issued on Sunday, March 20th. Truist Financial analyst J. Bartlett forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.68 for the year. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03.

Shares of Karat Packaging stock opened at $17.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Karat Packaging has a 52 week low of $14.70 and a 52 week high of $25.91.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Karat Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth $368,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Karat Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth $769,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Karat Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth $342,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Karat Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Karat Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. 20.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names.

