Karat Packaging Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $1.68 Per Share (NASDAQ:KRT)

Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Karat Packaging in a research note issued on Sunday, March 20th. Truist Financial analyst J. Bartlett forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.68 for the year. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.
Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Karat Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth $368,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Karat Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth $769,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Karat Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth $342,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Karat Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Karat Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. 20.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Karat Packaging
Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names.
