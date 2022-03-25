Karora Resources Inc. (RNX.TO) (TSE:RNX) Director Scott Mckee Hand Sells 200,000 Shares

Karora Resources Inc. (RNX.TO) (TSE:RNX – Get Rating) Director Scott Mckee Hand sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.26, for a total value of C$1,252,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,054,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,603,129.38.

The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.71. Karora Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$291.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.00.

RNC Minerals, a mineral resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of base and precious metal properties primarily in Canada. The company explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, gold, and precious metal deposits. Its principal properties are the Beta Hunt mine located in Kambalda, Western Australia; and the Dumont Nickel-Cobalt project with 233 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 9,306.5 hectares located in the Abitibi mining camp, Quebec, as well as the Reed mine located in the Flin Flon, Manitoba.

