KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share.

KBH opened at $34.38 on Friday. KB Home has a 52-week low of $33.50 and a 52-week high of $52.48. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.95%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KBH. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in KB Home by 254.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 548,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,328,000 after buying an additional 393,836 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in KB Home by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in KB Home in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in KB Home in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,310,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in KB Home by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 49,728 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

KBH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of KB Home from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.69.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

