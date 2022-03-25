KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target Lowered to $51.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on KBH. UBS Group began coverage on KB Home in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Zelman & Associates upgraded KB Home from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut KB Home from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded KB Home from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KB Home has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.69.

NYSE:KBH opened at $34.38 on Thursday. KB Home has a 52 week low of $33.50 and a 52 week high of $52.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.18.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.09). KB Home had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KB Home will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. KB Home’s payout ratio is presently 9.95%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of KB Home by 195.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,716,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,787,000 after buying an additional 1,135,484 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,670,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of KB Home by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,003,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,875,000 after buying an additional 533,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of KB Home by 254.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 548,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,328,000 after buying an additional 393,836 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of KB Home by 293.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 335,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,985,000 after buying an additional 249,836 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

