Kellogg (NYSE:K) Major Shareholder Sells $8,918,256.06 in Stock

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $8,918,256.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of K stock opened at $61.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $68.60. The company has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.57.
Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 10.49%. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Kellogg by 13.4% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 172.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 126,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,065,000 after buying an additional 79,887 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 337.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 34,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 26,809 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Kellogg by 10.6% in the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 66,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after buying an additional 6,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the third quarter worth approximately $1,739,000. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities analysts have commented on K shares. Bank of America lowered Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.63.
About Kellogg (Get Rating)
Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kellogg (K)
- 3 Healthcare Stocks With Healthy Fundamentals
- 3 Natural Resource Stocks in Overdrive Amid World Tensions
- Ollie’s Still Merits a Spot on Your Watchlist
- 3D Systems Stock Giving Bargain Opportunities
- International Gaming Technologies Stock isn’t a Gamble Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.