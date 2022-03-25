Kellogg (NYSE:K) Major Shareholder Sells $8,918,256.06 in Stock

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $8,918,256.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of K stock opened at $61.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $68.60. The company has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.57.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 10.49%. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 53.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Kellogg by 13.4% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 172.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 126,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,065,000 after buying an additional 79,887 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 337.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 34,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 26,809 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Kellogg by 10.6% in the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 66,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after buying an additional 6,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the third quarter worth approximately $1,739,000. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on K shares. Bank of America lowered Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.63.

About Kellogg (Get Rating)

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

