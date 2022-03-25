Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in BioNTech during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in BioNTech by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in BioNTech by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in BioNTech during the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in BioNTech during the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $170.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.23. BioNTech SE has a twelve month low of $92.93 and a twelve month high of $464.00. The company has a market capitalization of $41.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of -0.70.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of BioNTech from $366.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $299.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of BioNTech from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioNTech presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.00.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

