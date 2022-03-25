Kestra Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,999 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSI. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Finally, Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $629,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DSI opened at $86.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.70. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1-year low of $73.73 and a 1-year high of $93.70.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

