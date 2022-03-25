Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $1.75 Million Holdings in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in XPeng were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in XPeng by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 375,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,749,000 after purchasing an additional 9,523 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of XPeng in the fourth quarter valued at $326,000. Capital CS Group LLC bought a new position in shares of XPeng in the fourth quarter valued at $646,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of XPeng by 213.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in XPeng by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 489,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,614,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Get XPeng alerts:

XPeng stock opened at $29.26 on Friday. XPeng Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $56.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.54. The stock has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of -35.25 and a beta of 6.81.

XPEV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on XPeng in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.60 price target on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on XPeng in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on XPeng from $71.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.81.

XPeng Company Profile (Get Rating)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.