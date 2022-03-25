Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $1.91 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI – Get Rating) by 221.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,669 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.38% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 485.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 12,249 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF stock opened at $187.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.79. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $169.24 and a 52-week high of $201.24.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

