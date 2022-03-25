Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,110 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Match Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 76,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,270,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 74,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,913,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $107.06 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.20 and a 12 month high of $182.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.04. The company has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.49, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.04.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.13). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 69.07% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $806.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTCH has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $153.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $176.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Match Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.47.

Match Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

