Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $360,000 Stock Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EQT. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of EQT by 117.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in EQT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in EQT by 1,602.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in EQT by 6,854.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in EQT by 165.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT opened at $30.74 on Friday. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $15.71 and a 1-year high of $31.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of -7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.08.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 13th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas producer to purchase up to 13.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.47%.

EQT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on EQT from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.22.

EQT Profile (Get Rating)

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company engaged in the supplying, transmitting, and distribution of natural gas. It has operations in the Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.