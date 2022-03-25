Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Invests $377,000 in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STLA. Exane Asset Management increased its position in shares of Stellantis by 16.6% during the third quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 3,361,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,468,000 after acquiring an additional 477,480 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Stellantis by 72.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Stellantis by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 138,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 7,892 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Stellantis during the third quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in Stellantis during the third quarter valued at $249,000. 52.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:STLA opened at $15.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.64. Stellantis has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $21.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.03 and a 200 day moving average of $18.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.15.

STLA has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Societe Generale increased their price objective on Stellantis from €23.00 ($25.27) to €28.00 ($30.77) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Stellantis in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Stellantis from €27.00 ($29.67) to €21.00 ($23.08) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stellantis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stellantis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

About Stellantis

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

