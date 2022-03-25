Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Invests $377,000 in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STLA. Exane Asset Management increased its position in shares of Stellantis by 16.6% during the third quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 3,361,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,468,000 after acquiring an additional 477,480 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Stellantis by 72.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Stellantis by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 138,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 7,892 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Stellantis during the third quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in Stellantis during the third quarter valued at $249,000. 52.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ:STLA opened at $15.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.64. Stellantis has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $21.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.03 and a 200 day moving average of $18.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.15.
About Stellantis (Get Rating)
Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stellantis (STLA)
- 3 Healthcare Stocks With Healthy Fundamentals
- 3 Natural Resource Stocks in Overdrive Amid World Tensions
- Ollie’s Still Merits a Spot on Your Watchlist
- 3D Systems Stock Giving Bargain Opportunities
- International Gaming Technologies Stock isn’t a Gamble Down Here
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.