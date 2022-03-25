Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Makes New Investment in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned 0.12% of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $889,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 103,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,871 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 170.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 43,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 27,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,413,000.

Get Fidelity Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $52.13 on Friday. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $44.10 and a 52 week high of $56.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.56.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.