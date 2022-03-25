Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Takes $308,000 Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2,371.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 164,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 157,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $175,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $38.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.71.

