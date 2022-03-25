Keystone Law Group (LON:KEYS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Shore Capital

Keystone Law Group (LON:KEYS – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Shore Capital to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt upped their target price on Keystone Law Group from GBX 850 ($11.19) to GBX 900 ($11.85) and gave the company an “add” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of LON KEYS opened at GBX 589.60 ($7.76) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 742.79 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 786.04. The company has a market capitalization of £184.39 million and a P/E ratio of 30.24. Keystone Law Group has a 12 month low of GBX 523 ($6.89) and a 12 month high of GBX 910 ($11.98). The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.92.

Keystone Law Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conventional legal services in the United Kingdom. The company offers its legal services in the areas of banking and finance, commercial, commercial property, construction and projects, corporate, data protection, dispute resolution, employment, EU and competition law, family and matrimonial, fraud and financial crime, immigration, insurance, intellectual property, investment funds and management, licensing and gambling, mediation and ADR, pensions and incentives, planning and environment, probate and estate planning, residential property, restructuring and insolvency, tax, and technology.

