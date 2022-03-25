Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Director Buys $1,004,400.00 in Stock

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) Director Franklin M. Berger acquired 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.74 per share, with a total value of $1,004,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

KZR opened at $18.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 0.25. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $18.55.

Get Kezar Life Sciences alerts:

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kezar Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Kezar Life Sciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KZR. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kezar Life Sciences during the third quarter worth $53,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 35.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 137.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Kezar Life Sciences during the third quarter worth $85,000. 63.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kezar Life Sciences (Get Rating)

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kezar Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.