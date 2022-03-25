Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $16.03, but opened at $16.72. Kezar Life Sciences shares last traded at $16.67, with a volume of 118 shares traded.

Specifically, Director Franklin M. Berger acquired 20,000 shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.77 per share, with a total value of $295,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Franklin M. Berger bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KZR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Kezar Life Sciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kezar Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.19. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 0.25.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. Equities analysts forecast that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 12.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 68.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 35.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:KZR)

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.

