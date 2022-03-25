Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Kinetik Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 15,335 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 146,554 shares.The stock last traded at $69.50 and had previously closed at $68.75.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KNTK. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Kinetik in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. US Capital Advisors upgraded Kinetik from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Get Kinetik alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 3.31.

In other Kinetik news, major shareholder Corp Apache sold 4,000,000 shares of Kinetik stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $232,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK)

Altus Midstream Co engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinetik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinetik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.