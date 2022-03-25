Klever (KLV) Price Tops $0.0213 on Major Exchanges

Klever (KLV) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 24th. Klever has a market capitalization of $72.34 million and approximately $3.46 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Klever has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Klever coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0213 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Klever

Klever was first traded on August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Klever’s official website is www.klever.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Klever Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klever should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klever using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

