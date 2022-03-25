Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Korea Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 870,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,955,000 after purchasing an additional 53,699 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 772,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,057,000 after purchasing an additional 50,626 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:KEP traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.42. The company had a trading volume of 4,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.69. Korea Electric Power has a 1-year low of $8.30 and a 1-year high of $12.28. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.45.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The utilities provider reported ($2.41) earnings per share for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter.

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

