Kyriakos (Ken) Poutakidis Buys 29,102 Shares of Top Shelf International Holdings Ltd (ASX:TSI) Stock

Top Shelf International Holdings Ltd (ASX:TSI – Get Rating) insider Kyriakos (Ken) Poutakidis purchased 29,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.45 ($1.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$42,197.90 ($31,257.70).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.72.
About Top Shelf International (Get Rating)
