Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $39.27

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$39.27 and traded as high as C$42.71. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty shares last traded at C$42.05, with a volume of 191,304 shares traded.

LIF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$40.83.

Get Labrador Iron Ore Royalty alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$42.63 and a 200-day moving average price of C$39.27. The company has a market cap of C$2.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s payout ratio is 101.11%.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF)

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. The company's primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.