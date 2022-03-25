Lake Street Capital Lowers Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) to Hold

Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on KERN. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Akerna in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akerna from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Akerna from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Akerna from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.45.

KERN stock opened at $1.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average of $2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Akerna has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $5.61.

Akerna ( NASDAQ:KERN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.49). Akerna had a negative net margin of 143.97% and a negative return on equity of 34.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Akerna will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akerna in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Akerna by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 161,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Akerna by 411.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 75,142 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Akerna in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in Akerna in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.57% of the company’s stock.

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

