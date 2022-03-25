Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lam Research from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $583.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on Lam Research from $675.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lam Research from $755.00 to $730.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Lam Research from $680.00 to $777.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $719.30.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $556.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $466.06 and a twelve month high of $731.85. The company has a market cap of $77.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $564.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $606.99.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.07. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.03 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.69%.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total value of $413,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total value of $7,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,237 shares of company stock worth $7,838,989. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.6% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.1% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

