Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.830-$4.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.710. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

LAMR opened at $113.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.93. Lamar Advertising has a 1-year low of $89.51 and a 1-year high of $124.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.42.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The business had revenue of $494.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.18%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAMR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,858,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $953,234,000 after acquiring an additional 70,685 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 634,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,985,000 after acquiring an additional 115,374 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 910,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,447,000 after acquiring an additional 341,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

