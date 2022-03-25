Lamden 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $154,097.00 (TAU)

Lamden (TAU) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 25th. One Lamden coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0435 or 0.00000098 BTC on exchanges. Lamden has a market capitalization of $6.18 million and $154,097.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lamden has traded up 4.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005671 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000076 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000095 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Lamden

Lamden (TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Buying and Selling Lamden

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars.

