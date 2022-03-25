Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $359.94 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) will post $359.94 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $315.00 million to $442.00 million. Laredo Petroleum reported sales of $250.23 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 43.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will report full-year sales of $1.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Laredo Petroleum.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 101.15%. The firm had revenue of $470.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 150.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $72.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.80.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 4,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total value of $355,096.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $421,628.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 521,179 shares of company stock valued at $38,114,568 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LPI traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.63. 862,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,467. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.80 and its 200-day moving average is $71.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 3.87. Laredo Petroleum has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $99.26.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

