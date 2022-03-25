Largo’s (LGO) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Largo (TSE:LGO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a C$20.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Largo to a hold rating and set a C$11.40 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

LGO opened at C$16.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.90. Largo has a twelve month low of C$9.39 and a twelve month high of C$22.96.

