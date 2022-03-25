Laura Ashley (LON:ALY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.39

Laura Ashley Holdings plc (LON:ALY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.39 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.39 ($0.01). Laura Ashley shares last traded at GBX 0.39 ($0.01), with a volume of 2,241,518 shares traded.
The firm has a market cap of £2.84 million and a PE ratio of -0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 466.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.39.
Laura Ashley Company Profile (LON:ALY)
Featured Articles
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
- The Institutions Shed Darden Restaurants International
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Laura Ashley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laura Ashley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.