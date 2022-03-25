Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (LGI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on April 22nd

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1247 per share on Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 10.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund stock opened at $17.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.67. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a one year low of $16.22 and a one year high of $22.32.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund (LGI)
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
- Ollie’s Still Merits a Spot on Your Watchlist
- 3 Natural Resource Stocks in Overdrive Amid World Tensions
- 3 Healthcare Stocks With Healthy Fundamentals
- 3D Systems Stock Giving Bargain Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.